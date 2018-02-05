Acts wanted for UNC’s sixth annual Seniors Got Talent

SCRANTON — United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania (UNC) will host the sixth annual Seniors Got Talent at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the Theater at North. The event, which has grown to include an audience of nearly 400, raises funds for the agency’s four active adult community centers in Lackawanna County.

Registration is currently open for people over the age of 55 who would like to audition for the show. Acts of all types, including singing, dancing, dramatic reading and comedy are welcome to try out and can be up to four minutes long.

To register, contact UNC at 570-346-0759, ext. 114, or visit uncnepa.org/events for a registration form. Forms must be returned to UNC by March 1. There is a registration fee of $15. Those who register will be invited to audition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 at the Theater at North or from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 7 at the Oppenheim Center.

During the show, emceed by Evie Rafalko McNulty, a panel of celebrity guest judges, including Attorney Sid Prejean and Justin Sochovka of QVC, will score the acts and award cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.

The first half of the show will be a talent competition, while the second half will feature favorite hits of the good old days, including songs by Connie Francis, Frank Sinatra, and Ethel Merman.

Tickets to the show are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or $20 for premium seating, and can be purchased online at uncnepa.org/events.