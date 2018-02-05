Abington Heights kindergarten registration slated for second week of March

Abington Heights School District will conduct kindergarten registration for September 2018 at all four district elementary schools during the second week of March.

Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2018 to attend kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year. At the time of registration, a birth certificate, proof of residency and current immunizations must be provided. To pre-register and request a registration packet, contact the elementary school office within your area.

Registration will be held on the following dates:

MONDAY, MARCH 5

Clarks Summit Elementary School

401 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit

570-585-7300

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

Waverly Elementary School

103 Waverly Road, Waverly Township

570-585-6300

Newton-Ransom Elementary School

1549 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township

570-585-8300

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

South Abington Elementary School

640 Northern Blvd., S. Abington Township

570-585-2100