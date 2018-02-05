This Week in Local History: Boy Scouts, a snowstorm and a kindergarten class

1968 — Edward J. Noreika was presented with his Eagle Scout award. The ceremony took place at Toppers Diner, where the Clarks Summit troop met for awards. Noreika was then assistant Scoutmaster of the troop. He was also an honor student and member of the tennis team at Scranton Prep.

In other local Boy Scouts news, the Journal brief stated, “On February 9, ‘Boys Day In Government’ is being scheduled by Troop 160, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Clarks Summit.

“Eagle Scout Ed Yablonski Jr. will represent the troop. The same day Eagle Scout Bob Dixon will be in Harrisburg for an 11 a.m. ‘Report to the State’ session with governor Ray Shafer and a 12 p.m. luncheon at the Capitol Building.”

1978 — The area was hit with the worst snowstorm so far that season, left to dig itself out of about a foot of “the stuff.”

“Snow drifting onto the roads, high winds, poor visibility and low temperatures brought stranded motorists, school and business closures and desperate round-the-clock plowing,” read the front page story.

“By late Tuesday the State Police at Dunmore could report that, with the force of the storm having spent itself, all major roads were open, although many were still snowy and ‘extremely slippery.’ Some rural roads, according to police, were still drifting over and could be classed as ‘impassable.”

A “stranded motorist station” was established at the Chinchilla Fire Company, serving as a refuge for about two dozen people who drove in off Route 81.

“We provided coffee and a place to get warm,” said a fire company spokesman in the article. “McDonald’s donated food. All the people who came in got home safely, some of them being taken by the police.”

1988 — Some Abington Heights kindergartners – the class of 2000 – posed for a class picture, which ran in that week’s Journal.

“These South Abington pm kindergartners will have the unique pleasure of graduating in the year everyone pictures in their mind as a time when people will be able to fly around with jet packs on their back ans wear spray on clothing when actually, it’s a short 12 years away,” read the caption.

