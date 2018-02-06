2018 Lackawanna County Arts and Culture grant recipients announced

SCRANTON — Lackawanna County Commissioners Patrick M. O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A. Cummings announced the 2018 arts and culture organizations and individuals who have received grant support for their various community projects, events and activities.
Financial assistance was awarded in two forms: program stream grants and community project grants.
The program stream grants are larger awards to arts and cultural non-profits who receive a yearly allocation from the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department. Their operations are reviewed every other year to gauge need, their projects and general growth.
Community project grants are one-time disbursements for a specific activity administered by an organization or individual. Applicants may reapply every October for this form of funding.
The applications for both revenue streams are reviewed and scored by a panel to help determine if the programs, projects or activities should be funded. Both grant programs are modeled after the process that The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts utilizes.
The financial resources for the grants come from the Arts, Education and Culture tax, which is assessed annually at a rate of approximately 1.0 mill.
The County’s Arts and Culture Department and the Pocono Arts Council also recognized the Pennsylvania Arts Council’s “Partners in the Arts” Project Stream Award recipients from the region.
The amount awarded for 33 program grants this year was $217,200. The total for 19 project grants was $39,927.
Local anchor institutions - The Everhart Museum and The Scranton Cultural Center - received their annual education/arts and culture allocation of $240,000 each.
The Lackawanna County Library System received $65,000 to operate the County Law Library, with $180,000 being held for emergency capital expenses/improvements.
2018 program stream grant recipients:
Abington Business and Professional Association, Clarks Summit Festival of Ice: $4,000
Actor’s Circle: $6,000
Anthracite Heritage Museum and Iron Furnaces: $7,000
Arcadia Chorale: $3,000
Artists for Art Gallery: $6,000
Ballet Theatre of Scranton: $7,000
Boys and Girls Clubs of NEPA: $5,000
Broadway Theatre League: $15,000
Catholic Choral Society: $3,000
Choral Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania: $3,500
City of Carbondale, Pioneer Heritage Festival: $4,000
Classical Guitar Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania: $1,200
Electric City Television: $30,000
First Friday Scranton: $6,000
La Festa Italiana: $7,000
Lackawanna All County High School Band: $1,000
Lackawanna Historical Society: $20,000
Lackawanna River Corridor Association River Fest: $3,000
Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Heritage Explorer and Santa Train: $1,000
Lyric Consort: $3,000
Mostly Opera: $1,500
N.E.I.U. #19, Poetry Out Loud Program: $1,000
North Pocono Cultural Society: $3,500
Scranton Civic Ballet: $7,000
Scranton Jazz Festival: $10,000
Scranton Music Association: $3,000
Scranton Public Theatre: $3,500
Scranton Shakespeare Festival: $6,000
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association: $6,000
St. Ubaldo Festival: $6,000
Scranton Tomorrow Summer outdoor movies: $6,000
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic: $5,000
United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Illumination Arts After School Program and Arts projects at Project Hope: $23,000
2018 community projects:
Arts at First Presbyterian: $1,500
Marnie Azzarelli: $2,250
CaPAA of NEPA LLC: $1,950
Covenant Public Concerts: $3,000
Julie Esty: $455
Friends of the ARC Auxiliary: $1,771
Ghostlight Productions: $3,000
Rosemary Hay: $2,100
Michaela Moore: $1,628
Sujata Nair-Mulloth: $2,250
Newton Township Recreation Center: $1,723
Ringgold Pops of Scranton: $2,250
Scranton Fringe Festival: $2,400
Ihor Shablovsky: $2,250
Jason Smeltzer: $2,100
Doug Smith: $2,550
Snow Forge: $2,400
Waverly Community House: $2,250
Women to Women: Thrive: $2,100