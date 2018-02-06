2018 Lackawanna County Arts and Culture grant recipients announced

SCRANTON — Lackawanna County Commissioners Patrick M. O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni and Laureen A. Cummings announced the 2018 arts and culture organizations and individuals who have received grant support for their various community projects, events and activities.

Financial assistance was awarded in two forms: program stream grants and community project grants.

The program stream grants are larger awards to arts and cultural non-profits who receive a yearly allocation from the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department. Their operations are reviewed every other year to gauge need, their projects and general growth.

Community project grants are one-time disbursements for a specific activity administered by an organization or individual. Applicants may reapply every October for this form of funding.

The applications for both revenue streams are reviewed and scored by a panel to help determine if the programs, projects or activities should be funded. Both grant programs are modeled after the process that The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts utilizes.

The financial resources for the grants come from the Arts, Education and Culture tax, which is assessed annually at a rate of approximately 1.0 mill.

The County’s Arts and Culture Department and the Pocono Arts Council also recognized the Pennsylvania Arts Council’s “Partners in the Arts” Project Stream Award recipients from the region.

The amount awarded for 33 program grants this year was $217,200. The total for 19 project grants was $39,927.

Local anchor institutions - The Everhart Museum and The Scranton Cultural Center - received their annual education/arts and culture allocation of $240,000 each.

The Lackawanna County Library System received $65,000 to operate the County Law Library, with $180,000 being held for emergency capital expenses/improvements.

2018 program stream grant recipients:

Abington Business and Professional Association, Clarks Summit Festival of Ice: $4,000

Actor’s Circle: $6,000

Anthracite Heritage Museum and Iron Furnaces: $7,000

Arcadia Chorale: $3,000

Artists for Art Gallery: $6,000

Ballet Theatre of Scranton: $7,000

Boys and Girls Clubs of NEPA: $5,000

Broadway Theatre League: $15,000

Catholic Choral Society: $3,000

Choral Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania: $3,500

City of Carbondale, Pioneer Heritage Festival: $4,000

Classical Guitar Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania: $1,200

Electric City Television: $30,000

First Friday Scranton: $6,000

La Festa Italiana: $7,000

Lackawanna All County High School Band: $1,000

Lackawanna Historical Society: $20,000

Lackawanna River Corridor Association River Fest: $3,000

Lackawanna Heritage Valley, Heritage Explorer and Santa Train: $1,000

Lyric Consort: $3,000

Mostly Opera: $1,500

N.E.I.U. #19, Poetry Out Loud Program: $1,000

North Pocono Cultural Society: $3,500

Scranton Civic Ballet: $7,000

Scranton Jazz Festival: $10,000

Scranton Music Association: $3,000

Scranton Public Theatre: $3,500

Scranton Shakespeare Festival: $6,000

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association: $6,000

St. Ubaldo Festival: $6,000

Scranton Tomorrow Summer outdoor movies: $6,000

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic: $5,000

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Illumination Arts After School Program and Arts projects at Project Hope: $23,000

2018 community projects:

Arts at First Presbyterian: $1,500

Marnie Azzarelli: $2,250

CaPAA of NEPA LLC: $1,950

Covenant Public Concerts: $3,000

Julie Esty: $455

Friends of the ARC Auxiliary: $1,771

Ghostlight Productions: $3,000

Rosemary Hay: $2,100

Michaela Moore: $1,628

Sujata Nair-Mulloth: $2,250

Newton Township Recreation Center: $1,723

Ringgold Pops of Scranton: $2,250

Scranton Fringe Festival: $2,400

Ihor Shablovsky: $2,250

Jason Smeltzer: $2,100

Doug Smith: $2,550

Snow Forge: $2,400

Waverly Community House: $2,250

Women to Women: Thrive: $2,100