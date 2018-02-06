Church of the Epiphany hosts annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) brings out the griddles and spatulas as the men of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn host their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church. For directions or more info, visit epiphanyglenburn.com. Shown here at last year’s event are, from left, first row, John Voigt and Joe Skinner. Second row, Bob Weir, Bruce Rivera and Chris Scott.

