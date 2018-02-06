Jobs

Opening night scheduled for Abington Heights students’ Our Town art exhibit

February 6th, 2018 12:34 pm

Meghan Noone is one of the Abington Heights High School student artists whose work will be featured in the upcoming Our Town exhibit at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.
Submitted photo


CLARKS SUMMIT — An opening night art reception featuring works created by Abington Heights High School students will take place Friday, Feb. 9 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St..

The public is invited to the Our Town art exhibit to enjoy drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery and jewelry highlighting the students’ talents.

The exhibit will include entries by all senior artists who plan to further their education in a creative field. These seniors will be eligible for a $1,000 Our Town scholarship, a one-time endowment by the Abington Business and Professional Association, made possible through the artistry of Shirley Eagen and te work of Dorothy O’Connor. The funds for the scholarship came from the sale of hand-drawn cards painted by Eagen and sold by area businesses.





