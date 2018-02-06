Lackawanna State Park to hold Winterfest 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 10

N. ABINGTON TWP. — The Lackawanna State Park will hold its annual free Winterfest activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Visitors can stop by the park’s main office to pick up a map of the event locations.

The schedule is as follows:

Introduction to Ice Fishing, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the warming hut near the fishing pier. License required for those over 16 years of age. Repeated from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Winter bird walk, 11 a.m. to noon.

Penn State Master Watershed Stewards, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maple sugaring demos, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids’ winter crafts and activities, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Howlin’ Huskies Sled Dog Demos, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Cross tent, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter survival skills, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Hot food, drinks and desserts, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ice safety and rescue Demo, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Snow shoe try outs, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., dependent on conditions.

Wilderness survival display, 1 pm to 3 p.m.

Guests are also welcome to make their own fun throughout the day, with sledding and skating (dependant on conditions) and marshmallow toasting.