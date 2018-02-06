Marley’s Mission announces co-chairs, honorary chair of Blue Ribbon Gala

NEWTON TWP. — The board of directors of Marley’s Mission has announced the co-chairs of this year’s Blue Ribbon Gala are Laura Talerico, JoAnn Pane and Amy Lynn Hnat. This year’s Honorary Chair will be Rebecca Haggerty, Marley’s Mission board member, co-chair of the first two Blue Ribbon Galas and the person responsible for the idea of the gala as a fundraiser.

This year’s event, themed “Ties that Bind,” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton.

WNEP-TV’s Stacy Lange and Mark Dennebaum will emcee the 2018 Blue Ribbon Gala. The celebration is a black tie optional event, featuring entertainment by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs with special guest, 14-year-old Edmond, Oklahoma singing sensation Olivia Kay.

Tickets are $125 and event proceeds will support the annual operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided free of charge to children served by the organization. For information about gala sponsorship opportunities, email april@marleysmission.com or visit bit.ly/2nH1Fx7.

Marley’s Mission is a non-profit organization that provides equine-based therapy at no cost to children and their families who have experienced trauma.