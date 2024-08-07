CLARKS SUMMIT — The Nyx, 210 Depot St., won in the “best burger” category of this year’s awards.

The business is owned by Lisa Armetta and her son, Charles Armetta.

“It is wonderful,” said Lisa Armetta about the award.

The Nyx offers a full dinner and drink menu. You can start off with appetizers, including macaroni and cheese, fried pickles, nachos, onion rings, tater tots, pierogies, chicken tenders, coconut shrimp to name just some.

There are also several salads to choose from including Cesar, house, cobb, wedge, Asian and more.

And, of course, if you are hungry for a burger, there are lots to choose from.

The Dexter has American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. The Butcher BBQ sauce, cheese and onion ring, Koda has hot sauce, with blue cheese spread, Cooper with Cooper cheese, fried pickles and horseradish sauce and the Jodi with fried sunny side up egg, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and onion.

This is just a sampling of burgers available and there is also a vegetarian and the Wyatt a plain burger.

A burger can be customized with grilled chicken, fried chicken and black bean burger.

The Nyx also offers Entrees such as Penne Vodka, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Chicken Parmesan among other choices.

There are also wings and wing bites.

Drinks include beers, cocktails and red and white wine.

The upstairs is available for rental and there is a balcony. The Nyx caters parties and events.

The Nyx is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. For information, call 570-319-6883 or email thenyxbar@gmail.com.