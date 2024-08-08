Damiani Coffee and refillable soap bottles are available for sale at Parabello.

Milena DelVecchio, owner, stands in her shop, Parabello, which won ‘Best New Business’ in this year’s Best of the Abingtons contest.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Parabello, 336 S. State St., was voted “Best New Business” in the 2024 Best of the Abingtons contest.

Owner Milena DelVecchio opened this downtown store during the weekend of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice in January, but an official grand opening celebration is planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday , Aug. 8 .

Parabello features ethically and sustainably-sourced goods from independent brands that share the values of elevating small businesses. Merchandise includes gifts in home, garden, kitchen and apothecary categories. Most of the items are local or regional including Damiani Coffee from Factoryville and Ceramics by Hilary Hao from Bear Creek.

Milena also vends items from around the world. Lithuanian table linens and pasta-making tools from Italy grace her store. The most popular is the refillable soaps, which come in three scents — rosewood, lavender and lemongrass. There will be a peppermint-flavored scent during Christmastime. Customers are welcome to bring their own containers or purchase bottles at the store.

Milena sometimes teaches classes, such as paint and sip, candle-making, and charcuterie board, at the store.

“We want to have a community where people can craft, come together and have fun,” she said.

Milena always loved shopping and the community it brings together. For 46 years, her mother owned a women’s clothing store in downtown Scranton called Lenora’s. So, Milena wanted to own a store as well. She managed stores in Boston for a beauty product company called Follain.

Milena is a resident of Clarks Summit and a member of the Abington Business & Professional Association, and now a store owner. She enjoys having a space to sell items that support gatherings such as glassware for a party.

“I love that people buy little things that they can give to others and pass joy from one to another,” she said.