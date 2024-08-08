S. ABINGTON TWP. — Best Western, 820 Northern Blvd., was named “Best Hotel” in the Best of the Abingtons for the second year in a row.

With its 103 rooms, this location has both indoor and outdoor amenities for guests. On its hilltop, there is a venue for weddings and outdoor events with a garden, gazebo and a deck. It can accommodate about 150 people. It also has a 4,000-square-foot ballroom for indoor events. Guests can use its indoor heated pool, fitness center, business center and guest laundry room. There is also a complimentary breakfast buffet as well as a high-speed wifi. Ample parking is provided for large vehicles like trucks or buses.

Because of its location between Montage Mountain and Elk Mountain, the hotel hosts ski groups, who stay during the winter.

Built in 1975, Best Western was formerly the Ramada Inn. Through the years, it housed restaurants including The Alora Room and later Sydney’s. The hotel went through renovations such as a full-sized kitchen with full-sized refrigerators.

Last year, a new restaurant, Deacon’s Tavern, was added to the hotel’s former Jasmine Lounge. It was named after pioneer and Revolutionary War hero Deacon Clark, for whom nearby Clarks Summit was named. General manager Dan Harris, who runs both the hotel and the restaurant, shared the fact that Clark owned a tavern at his house.

“I took the theme and connected it to the town,” Harris said.

The restaurant features American cuisine including burgers, steaks and salads. Its signature dish is the Deacon Burger. It also has indoor and outdoor seating. It also has a bar with a daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. The outdoor deck hosts themed events. From now until September, it has Jimmy Buffet themed weekends, which offer quesadillas for $5 as well as themed drinks. There is also igloo dining during the winter. There will soon be a cigar-smoking area in the outdoor deck.

Harris is happy to get the Best Western Hotel fully up and running again.

“It’s a great hotel,” he said. “It’s got a great location and great parking in the heart of [the Abingtons].”