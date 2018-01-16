Man on the street: ‘If you could be anywhere else in the world right now, where would you be?’

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton
“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”
“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”
Talia Herrera
Scranton
“On the beach in a warm place.”
Joan Kupetsky
Factoryville
“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”
Flo Wheatley
Hop Bottom
“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”
Ann Wall
Brooklyn, PA
“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”
Leonard Wheatley
Lenox Twp.
