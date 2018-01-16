Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Man on the street: ‘If you could be anywhere else in the world right now, where would you be?’

January 16th, 2018 1:45 pm

<p dir="ltr">Sam Kupetsky, Scranton <p dir="ltr">“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton

“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

<p dir="ltr">“Spain. I would like to learn the language.” <p dir="ltr">Talia Herrera <p dir="ltr">Scranton

“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”

Talia Herrera

Scranton

<p dir="ltr">“On the beach in a warm place.” <p dir="ltr">Joan Kupetsky <p dir="ltr">Factoryville

“On the beach in a warm place.”

Joan Kupetsky

Factoryville

<p dir="ltr">“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.” <p dir="ltr">Flo Wheatley <p dir="ltr">Hop Bottom

“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”

Flo Wheatley

Hop Bottom

<p dir="ltr">“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.” <p dir="ltr">Ann Wall <p dir="ltr">Brooklyn, PA

“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”

Ann Wall

Brooklyn, PA

<p dir="ltr">“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.” <p dir="ltr">Leonard Wheatley <p dir="ltr">Lenox Twp.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”

Leonard Wheatley

Lenox Twp.

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton

“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”

Talia Herrera

Scranton

“On the beach in a warm place.”

Joan Kupetsky

Factoryville

“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”

Flo Wheatley

Hop Bottom

“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”

Ann Wall

Brooklyn, PA

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”

Leonard Wheatley

Lenox Twp.

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton

“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_131853-1.jpg

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton

“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”

Talia Herrera

Scranton

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_131921-1.jpg

“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”

Talia Herrera

Scranton

“On the beach in a warm place.”

Joan Kupetsky

Factoryville

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_132152-1.jpg

“On the beach in a warm place.”

Joan Kupetsky

Factoryville

“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”

Flo Wheatley

Hop Bottom

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_133743-1-1.jpg

“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”

Flo Wheatley

Hop Bottom

“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”

Ann Wall

Brooklyn, PA

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_133815-2.jpg

“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”

Ann Wall

Brooklyn, PA

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”

Leonard Wheatley

Lenox Twp.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_150953-1.jpg

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”

Leonard Wheatley

Lenox Twp.

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411