Man on the street: ‘If you could be anywhere else in the world right now, where would you be?’

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton

“I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.”

“Spain. I would like to learn the language.”

Talia Herrera

Scranton

“On the beach in a warm place.”

Joan Kupetsky

Factoryville

“I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.”

Flo Wheatley

Hop Bottom

“Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.”

Ann Wall

Brooklyn, PA

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.”

Leonard Wheatley

Lenox Twp.

Sam Kupetsky, Scranton “I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.” http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_131853-1.jpg Sam Kupetsky, Scranton “I would be here where I am. I’m with people I love.” “Spain. I would like to learn the language.” Talia Herrera Scranton http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_131921-1.jpg “Spain. I would like to learn the language.” Talia Herrera Scranton “On the beach in a warm place.” Joan Kupetsky Factoryville http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_132152-1.jpg “On the beach in a warm place.” Joan Kupetsky Factoryville “I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.” Flo Wheatley Hop Bottom http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_133743-1-1.jpg “I would be here in northeast PA. I love it.” Flo Wheatley Hop Bottom “Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.” Ann Wall Brooklyn, PA http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_133815-2.jpg “Somewhere where it’s nice and warm in the mountains.” Ann Wall Brooklyn, PA “I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.” Leonard Wheatley Lenox Twp. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20180115_150953-1.jpg “I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I want to be.” Leonard Wheatley Lenox Twp.