Man on the street: ‘Who do you think will win today’s Super Bowl?’

January 30th, 2018 1:41 pm

“The Patriots because Brady and Belichick are too tough to beat.” Bill Joyce Avoca

“The Eagles. They’ve never won (a Super Bowl), and it would be nice to see them win.” Dale Baumes Springville

“The Patriots. Tthey beat the Buffalo Bills, which is my home team.” Linda Brown Tunkhannock

“The Eagles. My son (Tom Snyder) is flying to Minnesota to be in the parking lot when they win. He and a friend (Phil DeSarno) will be tailgating.” Noelle Snyder Roaring Brook Twp

“The Eagles. I want to make sure that Belichick doesn’t have a dynasty.” Seth Bellio Kingston

“The Eagles. I’ve been watching them since I was a child and I’m still rooting for them. They (Eagles) will win with a field goal at the 40-yard line.” Jim Gelgot Kingston

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


