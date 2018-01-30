Man on the street: ‘Who do you think will win today’s Super Bowl?’

“The Patriots because Brady and Belichick are too tough to beat.”

Bill Joyce

Avoca

“The Eagles. They’ve never won (a Super Bowl), and it would be nice to see them win.”

Dale Baumes

Springville

“The Patriots. Tthey beat the Buffalo Bills, which is my home team.”

Linda Brown

Tunkhannock

“The Eagles. My son (Tom Snyder) is flying to Minnesota to be in the parking lot when they win. He and a friend (Phil DeSarno) will be tailgating.”

Noelle Snyder

Roaring Brook Twp

“The Eagles. I want to make sure that Belichick doesn’t have a dynasty.”

Seth Bellio

Kingston

“The Eagles. I’ve been watching them since I was a child and I’m still rooting for them. They (Eagles) will win with a field goal at the 40-yard line.”

Jim Gelgot

Kingston

