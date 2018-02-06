Man on the Street: ‘Do you follow college basketball?’

“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.”

Matt Schiffino

Danville

“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!”

Joey Monaghan

Philadelphia

“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.”

Tara Macciocco

Dickson City

“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.”

James Curley

Seaford, NY

“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.”

Jeff Siemion

Dunmore

“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.”

Lindsay Howard

Dunmore

