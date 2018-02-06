Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Man on the Street: ‘Do you follow college basketball?’

February 6th, 2018 1:31 pm

“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.” Matt Schiffino Danville

“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.” Matt Schiffino Danville
“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!” Joey Monaghan Philadelphia

“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!” Joey Monaghan Philadelphia
“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.” Tara Macciocco Dickson City

“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.” Tara Macciocco Dickson City
“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.” James Curley Seaford, NY

“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.” James Curley Seaford, NY
“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.” Jeff Siemion Dunmore

“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.” Jeff Siemion Dunmore
“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.” Lindsay Howard Dunmore

“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.” Lindsay Howard Dunmore

“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.”

Matt Schiffino

Danville

“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!”

Joey Monaghan

Philadelphia

“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.”

Tara Macciocco

Dickson City

“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.”

James Curley

Seaford, NY

“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.”

Jeff Siemion

Dunmore

“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.”

Lindsay Howard

Dunmore

“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.” Matt Schiffino Danville
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180205_142615-1.jpg“I watch March Madness. It’s one of my favorite things to watch.” Matt Schiffino Danville
“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!” Joey Monaghan Philadelphia
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180206_093542-1.jpg“I watch Villanova all the time. It’s my favorite team. Go Wildcats!” Joey Monaghan Philadelphia
“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.” Tara Macciocco Dickson City
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180206_111505-1.jpg“No, but I coach basketball here at Marywood University.” Tara Macciocco Dickson City
“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.” James Curley Seaford, NY
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180206_113032-1.jpg“I’m a big North Carolina (North Carolina University) fan. I like the coach and the culture North Carolina. I’m also a fan of Notre Dame.” James Curley Seaford, NY
“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.” Jeff Siemion Dunmore
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180206_121248-1.jpg“I’m a huge Duke University fan. Growing up watching Coach K, I like the fact that he still coaches today.” Jeff Siemion Dunmore
“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.” Lindsay Howard Dunmore
http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180206_125624-1.jpg“The University of Maryland for the women and West Virginia University for the men. I’m from Maryland and my brother goes to West Virginia University.” Lindsay Howard Dunmore
Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411