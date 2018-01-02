My Project: A rock-solid start to 2018

Painting rocks is a fun and easy craft to do any time of year. We made inspiration rocks for our new year craft.

What you will need:

• Poster paint

• Paint brush

• Any size rock

• Permanent markers

Instructions:

1. We started by going outside and picking a few rocks of any size.

2. We painted them solid white, yellow or light pink since they’re light colors.

3. After that layer of paint dried, we used markers to write inspiring words on them.

Some words that were used were: kindness, strength, hope and peace.

This was a great activity with positive messages to begin a new year.

Inspiration rocks can serve as a reminder to be positive in the new year. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ABJ-My-Project-Jan18.jpg Inspiration rocks can serve as a reminder to be positive in the new year. Submitted photo

My Project Jennifer Familetti