Dalton Library Delights: Dalton Community Library helps with New Year’s resolutions

Happy New Year! Did anyone make a new year’s resolution? Are there hopes of getting better sleep? Saving money? How about getting physically fit or a new hobby? Whatever you choose, best wishes in achieving your goal.

There are programs at the Dalton Community Library that may help with your resolution. If you’re looking to get more social, pick up a new craft, or exercise your brain, there are programs just for you. Whether you’re interested in Mahjong or Bridge, our players always welcome newcomers. The groups are very easy-going and are willing to teach any new player who wants to learn. All a patron must do is stop in. Our players have loads of fun and are always encouraging each other.

The children’s groups at Dalton Community Library are fun. We invite new families to visit during group times and check out what’s new. Children’s Story Time is at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. A new session of Story Time will begin at the end of January. At Story Time, children will hear stories, do crafts, and share stories,which are always fun to hear. Not only is it educational, it is also a great way for parents and their kids to socialize.We like getting back to the basics by giving kids time to color, mix up alphabet soup letters and use counting blocks. Bring your child in and see how caring and welcoming our Story Time group is.

The after-school program, Kid’s Crew, will begin at the end of January, too. This group meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. To start the year off, this group will make homemade engineering crafts using items such as cups, straws, paper towel rolls and close pins.

Our little library has a lot to offer and hopes to become a part of your 2018. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. Check our program schedule online at lclshome.org/Dalton for specific dates of programs. Our phone number is 570-563-2014 if there are any questions.

Again, we wish everyone a very happy start to this new year. Keep warm and work hard on those resolutions.

Dalton Library Delights Jennifer Familetti