My Library Card: Seven worlds of witches and wizards

Teens: Explore the world of witches and wizards, with these selections from the Abington Community Library:

“A Shadow Bright and Burning” by Jessica Cluess

When her unusual powers mark her as the one destined to lead the war against the seven Ancients, Henrietta trains to become the first female sorcerer in centuries – though the true nature of her ability threatens to be revealed.

“The Sorcerer of Sainte Felice” by Ann Finnin

In 15th-century France, 15-year-old Michael de Lorraine is saved from execution by Abbot Francis and granted refuge at the Benedictine monastery of Sainte Felice, where he tries to use his powers to save his new friends and mentors from the Inquisition.

“Half Bad” by Sally Green

In modern-day England, where witches live alongside humans, Nathan, son of a White witch and the most powerful Black witch, must escape captivity before his 17th birthday and receive the gifts that will determine his future.

“Forest of A Thousand Lanterns” by Julie C. Dao

Eighteen-year-old Xifeng is beautiful. The stars say she is destined for greatness, that she is meant to be Empress of Feng Lu. But only if she embraces the darkness within her. Growing up as a peasant in a forgotten village on the edge of the map, Xifeng longs to fulfill the destiny promised to her by her cruel aunt, the witch Guma, who has read the cards and seen glimmers of Xifeng’s majestic future. But is the price of the throne too high? Because in order to achieve greatness, she must spurn the young man who loves her and exploit the callous magic that runs through her veins – sorcery fueled by eating the hearts of the recently killed. For the god who has sent her on this journey will not be satisfied until his power is absolute.

“The Language of Thorns: Midnight Tales and Dangerous Magic” by Leigh Bardugo

Travel to Grishnaverse, a world of dark bargains struck by moonlight, of haunted towns and hungry woods, of talking beasts and gingerbread golems, where a young mermaid’s voice can summon deadly storms and where a river might do a lovestruck boy’s bidding but only for a terrible price. Inspired by myth, fairy tale and folklore, author Leigh Bardugo has crafted a deliciously atmospheric collection of short stories filled with betrayals, revenge, sacrifice and love.

“The Graces” by Laure Eve

A secretive loner discovers her own hidden powers when she’s taken under the wings of three glamorous witches.

“Yellow Brick War” by Danielle Page

To fight for Oz and save Kansas from power-hungry dictator Dorothy’s latest plot, Amy teams up with the Revolutionary Order of the Wicked and finds herself working alongside the Wicked Witch of the West.

My Library Card Renee Roberts