OLP Girls Basketball team wraps up season, preps for post-season playoffs

My Team - Stephanie Yatko | February 5th, 2018 10:53 am

OLP girls basketball players at a recent home game are, from left, Anna Kosierowski, Angelesa DeNaples, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko and Mya Schimelfenig.
Submitted photo
OLP girls basketball players at a recent home game are, from left, Anna Kosierowski, Angelesa DeNaples, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko and Mya Schimelfenig.

The Our Lady of Peace (OLP) girls basketball team played its final home game for the regular season on Monday, Jan. 22. The team played St Mary’s of Mount Carmel and won, 63-28.

The team has an overall regular season record of 11-1 and has three make-up away games to play.

The girls will play in the Gallagher Tournament at Scranton Prep on Jan. 27 and 28. The post-season playoffs will begin next month.

OLP girls basketball players at a recent home game are, from left, Anna Kosierowski, Angelesa DeNaples, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko and Mya Schimelfenig.
OLP girls basketball players at a recent home game are, from left, Anna Kosierowski, Angelesa DeNaples, Caroline Stampien, Avery McNultey, Stephanie Yatko and Mya Schimelfenig. Submitted photo

Stephanie Yatko


