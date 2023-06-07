The Women’s Golf Organization of the Scranton Canoe Club officially opened this year’s golf season with a luncheon planned by members Kathy Myers and Maureen Bender and executed by Chef Bruce and his staff. A membership meeting presided by Sharon Karasack was held prior to the luncheon and plans for the season’s weekly events and tournaments were presented. The Club’s Golf Pro, Spencer Lunger, also offered remarks on the course’s new upgrades. The WGO is open to all women members of the Canoe Club and consists of both 9-hole and 18-hole leagues. The 2023 officers are (from left to right): Maureen Bender, assistant secretary; Beth Wolff, vice chairwoman; Sharon Karasack, chairwoman; Candee Cianni, assistant treasurer; and Ellen Wengen, secretary. Absent for the event was Cindy Lempicky, treasurer.