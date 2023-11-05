CLARKS SUMMIT – The Abington Heights girls have the only perfect record in District 2 soccer.

Sophomore Lilia Calvert’s average performance this season has been a hat trick.

The Comets and their leader, Calvert, spent the second half Saturday night giving Crestwood a demonstration of why those two facts exist.

Calvert scored four goals, giving her 61 for the season, and Maggie Ratchford added three, including the 50th of her career, as Abington Heights pulled away from visiting Crestwood 8-2 in the Class 3A championship game.

The Comets scored seven straight goals in a span of 23:16, starting early in the second half when Calvert broke a 1-1 halftime tie. During the streak, Calvert scored three goals and assisted on three.

“She’s fantastic,” Abington Heights coach Errol Mannick said. “She’s amazing. And, the best part about her, and you saw it in this game, is that not only is she going to score the ball, but she’s going to make plays for everyone else.

“And, she knows the difference.”

Jordan Andrews scored both goals for Crestwood. The first created the halftime tie. The second came after the Abington Heights streak had turned the game into a runaway.

Andrew made it 1-1 with a high, hard shot from 22 yards out, straight down the middle and just under the crossbar after receiving a pass from Aly Decker.

Crestwood kept the game tied through the rest of the half against an Abington Heights team that has outscored its 20 opponents 140-14, beating every opponent by at least three goals.

“Right before halftime, my assistant coach Mehgan Noone said, ‘they know what to do, they’re going to be fine’,” Mannick said. “We just talked about a few things like stepping to the ball because they were winning a few that we weren’t there in the first half.

“We said, ‘as long as we step to the ball, we’ll either get it or we’re going to get the foul call,’ which is what started happening for us.”

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A GIRLS SOCCER FINAL

Abington Heights 8, Crestwood 2

Crestwood`1`1—`2

Abington Heights`1`7—`8

First – 1, AH, Lilia Calvert (unassisted) 38:05; 2, CRE, Jordan Andrews (Ally Decker) 17:01. Second – 3, AH, Calvert (Lauren Bartell) 36:57; 4, Calvert (Alyssa Steenback) 35:31; 5, AH, Claire Shoemaker (Calvert) 33:47; 6, Calvert (unassisted) 31:32; 7, Maggie Ratchford (Calvert) 25:34; 8, Ratchford (Steenback) 17:27; 9, Ratchford (Hawley Lynott, Calvert) 13:41; 10, CRE, Andrew (Emma Suhoski) 9:48. Shots at goal — CRE 10, AH 32. Goalie saves — CRE 12 (Daisy West), AH 4 (Lindsey Tasker). Corner kicks — CRE 3, AH 4.