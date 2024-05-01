The Abington Heights girls track and field success extends beyond continuing the domination of dual meets.

The Comets also won girls championships of the 27th annual John Tintle Icebreaker Relays at Wallenpaupack and the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational at North Pocono during April.

Abington Heights had 112 points, 46 in front of second-place Delaware Valley, to lead the eight-team field April 13 at Wallenpaupack.

The Comets won the 4×400 and 3200 distance medley relays while finishing second in the 4×100 and 4×800. They also thrived in field events where team results were determined by combining results of the top two individuals.

Madison Zalewski was the top individual in the high jump and javelin while Tomara Seid was the top long jumper and second-best pole vaulter.

Zalewski won the high jump and javelin again to lead the Comets to the title at North Pocono April 19.

Abington Heights outscored Delaware Valley 58 1/3-51 to lead the 26-team field.

Emma Horsley added a win in the 800.

The Abington Heights boys won the Distance Medley Relay at Wallenpaupack and the 1600 and 3200 relays at North Pocono.

STANDINGS

Scranton Prep went 0-4 to finish last in both boys and girls in LTC Division 1.

Lackawanna Trail was 1-3 in LTC Division 4 in both boys and girls with one meet to make up heading into the final day of April.

POSTSEASON

Scranton Memorial Stadium will be busy with track and field championships in early May.

The 68th annual Jordan Relays are set for May 2. The Robert Spagna Lackawanna Track Conference Championships are May 7. The District 2 Championships are May 13-14.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships are May 24-25 at Shippensburg University.