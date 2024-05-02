Lauren Stalica struck out 11 and walked just two in a three-hitter April 29 as Abington Heights edged visiting Scranton Prep 2-1 in Lackawanna League Division 1 softball.

Combined with a 5-2 victory on April 8, it completed a season sweep by the Comets over the Classics.

Stalica limited Scranton Prep to just one hit over the final six innings after Bella Dennebaum opened the game with a single and scored on a two-out, Nina Franceschelli single.

Abington Heights won the game by scoring twice in the third inning on consecutive, two-out singles by Hunter Kresge, Lindsey Tasker and Isabelle Wilmot. Kresge scored the tying run and Tasker came in with the winner when there was an error on the play.

Wilmot, Tasker and Riley Knott each had two hits in the win.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS

The Comets are 7-2 in Lackawanna Division 1 and 10-3 overall to rank second in the seeding race for the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional playoffs heading into May.

Stalica has handled the bulk of the team’s pitching, posting a 2.63 earned run average while striking out 75 and walking 37 in 64 innings.

Adrianna Condrad has 28 strikeouts and 10 walks to go along with a 1.19 ERA in 17 2/3 innings.

Stalica also has five home runs and ranks second on the team with 15 RBI.

Wilmot and Knott have led the offense.

Wilmot has a team-high .512 batting average and six doubles.

Knott is batting .447 while leading the team with 16 RBI and two triples.

Tasker, Kresge and Wilmot have each scored 14 times.

SCRANTON PREP

The Classics are 2-7 in Lackawanna Division 1 and 4-7 overall. They headed into May ranked sixth in the seeding race for the eight-team District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Dennebaum has been creating an offensive spark from the leadoff spot, along with Franceschelli and Grace McCormack.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL

The Lady Lions were 4-4 in Lackawanna Division 3 and 4-6 overall going into an April 30 game at Forest City.

Gretchen Rejrat, a returning all-star, is batting over .500 for the second straight season.