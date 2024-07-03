Scranton Prep landed two of the three major awards when Wyoming Valley Conference coaches selected their boys lacrosse all-star team.

Marco Rinaldi was named Defensive Player of the Year and Keith Toolan Coach of the Year for their roles in leading the Cavaliers to a perfect season in conference play.

Delaware Valley’s Justin Kalitsnik was the Offensive Player of the Year.

Scranton Prep also had five players chosen for the first team while Abington Heights had two.

Attack Brady Holmes, offensive midfielders Liam Barrett and Will McPartland, long-stick midfielder Donato Rinaldi and defender Marco Rinaldi are the Cavaliers on the team. Luke Kozar, as a defensive midfielder, and Cameron Taylor, on defense, represent the Comets.

Three more Cavaliers and two more Comets made the second team.

The Scranton Prep players are defensive midfielder Grady Toolan, defender Will Ramey and goalie Aiden Jordan. The Abington Heights players are attack Gavin Anders and offensive midfielder Gavin Lindsay.

Attacks Finn Kane and Mackey Lynett and offensive midfielder Quinn Lynett from Scranton Prep received honorable mention along with defender Henry Barbrack and goalie Colton Naholnik from Abington Heights.