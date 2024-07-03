When Mason Fedor plays in the Scranton Lions Club Dream Game July 17, it will be the second football senior all-star game for the recent Abington Heights graduate.

Although Fedor’s athletic future is in basketball at Wilkes University, the receiver/defensive back was selected for two football games after earning all-state honors in both sports for the Comets.

Fedor helped the East defeat the West 15-14 in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Large School game May 19 in Mechanicsburg.

Playing linebacker in the game, Fedor was credited with three tackles, tying for fifth-most on the East team.

The East fell behind early in the fourth quarter, but rallied with a touchdown and winning two-point conversion with less than eight minutes remaining.

Abington Heights players are on the County roster for the Dream Game, which is presented by Northeast Rehab and is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.