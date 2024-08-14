Ben Boyanoski and Cole Powell finished first and second Monday, Aug. 12, at Elkview Country Club to lead Scranton Prep to the team title of the Bob Simons Classic.

Scranton Prep outscored defending champion Abington Heights 304-314 to lead the field of 19 full teams. Four other schools had individuals in the tournament, which drew a total of 112 players.

Lackawanna Trail finished sixth with a 351 in the format, which took the top four scores out of up to six players on each team.

Boyanoski shot an even-par, 72 and Powell shot 73. Steve Yurkovic from Holy Cross was third with a 74.

Robby Lucas won the low senior award, finishing tied for fourth overall with Abington Heights teammate Luke Swank.

Scranton Prep had the low sophomore in Jack Pavuk, who shot 80, and the low freshman, with Brendan Bell’s 79.

The Cavaliers and Comets each had three players who broke 80, the same total produced by the other 21 teams in the field combined.

Cade Kelleher from Abington Heights shot 79 to join a four-way tie for sixth, which included Brayden Jones of Lackawanna Trail, Bell and low junior winner Kyle Conner from Riverside.

Pavuk and T.J. Stott made it five of the top 11 from Scranton Prep by placing in a 10th-place tie with an 80.

Robert Munley and Robert Bingham, both from Abington Heights, tied for 12th with 81s.

Ben Walsh shot 85 to complete the Scranton Prep lineup while Phillip Matthews shot 88 for Abington Heights.

The Lackawanna Trail team score included an 84 by Lorenzo Domiano, 87 by Grady Jones and 99 by Lucas Wescott.

The other entries for the Lions were William Evans with a 101 and Jake Antolick with a 105.

Riverside finished a distant third with a 342, followed by: Dunmore 347, Holy Cross 348, Lakeland 350, Lackawanna Trail 351, North Pocono 362, Old Forge 363, Honesdale 368, Delaware Valley 373, Blue Ridge/Susquehanna 377, Western Wayne 380, Valley View 386, Mid Valley 389, Mountain View 394, Montrose 404, West Scranton 404 and Wallenpaupack 415.

Carbondale, Elk Lake, Forest City and Scranton had individual players entered.