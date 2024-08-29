Scranton Prep turned a season-opening meeting of state-ranked high school football teams into a one-sided affair, confirming the Cavaliers’ status as a favorite to win Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A titles.

In the only LFC divisional game played on the opening weekend, Scranton Prep rolled over Valley View, 33-0, Aug. 23 at Dunmore Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Cavaliers, a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state quarterfinalist last year, opened the season ranked third in the state in Class 3A by PennLive.com. Valley View, coming off three straight seasons with double figures in wins, came in ranked sixth in Class 4A.

The Cougars, however, were no match for the Cavaliers.

Quarterback Louis Paris carried 14 times for 152 yards and a touchdown while Will McPartland ran 15 times for 122 yards and three scores as Scranton Prep relied on a power running game to control the clock.

Paris broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown on the game’s second play. Tyler Bianchi added the extra point for a 7-0 lead in the game’s first minute.

The lead reached 13-0 with more than five minutes left in the first quarter.

Scranton Prep drove 56 yards on six running plays, including McPartland’s 4-yard touchdown.

The Cavaliers made it three scores in four possessions by moving 69 yards in nine plays, resulting in a 2-yard McPartland touchdown.

Scranton Prep added to its 19-0 lead on its first third-quarter possession.

Three plays into the second half, Brady Holmes recovered a Valley View fumble.

McPartland’s 10-yard run capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive.

The last score came in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard pass from McPartland, who took the direct, shot-gun snap, to Reese Tanner.

Scranton Prep limited Valley View to 29 passing yards.

Scranton Prep 26, Loyola-Blakefield (Md.) 23

McPartland carried 14 times for 177 yards, including second-half touchdowns of 83 and 6 yards, to lead Scranton Prep to the Aug. 31 victory in Towson, Md.

The Cavaliers trailed three times, including 17-14 at halftime, in a wild game that featured a 54-yard field goal and four touchdowns of at least 75 yards.

Paris hit Brady Holmes with a 78-yard touchdown pass for the first score by the Cavaliers (2-0).