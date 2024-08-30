Charles Capers ran for three touchdowns and the East Stroudsburg South defense held Abington Heights to fewer than 100 yards in both rushing and passing while defeating the Comets, 33-14, in a non-league football opener Aug. 23 under the lights at the high school field.

The Comets tied the game in the first quarter, but ESS built leads of 14-7 after one quarter and 27-14 at halftime before shutting out Abington Heights in the second half.

Nick Bradley led Abington Heights in rushing and threw for two touchdowns, but ESS otherwise contained the Comets passing attack.

The Comets responded to an early ESS score with a Bradley touchdown pass to Shane Brower. He then hit Shawn Theodore with a second-quarter touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Xzavier Pusateri caught a touchdown pass for ESS in the first quarter, then provided the game’s biggest play with an interception return for the score that opened the lead back up to 27-14 at the half.

Bradley carried seven times for 64 yards and was 6-for-12 passing for 82 yards. He also averaged 36.3 yards on three punts.

Brower had four catches for 40 yards and Gavin Anders had a 30-yard reception.

Dominic Vergnetti led the defense with six tackles and three assists.

Gavin Anders, who had two assists, and Noah Kayal, who had one assist, each added five tackles.