Abington Gators fall to Dallas in youth swim meets

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Gators boys and girls youth swim teams lost their meets against Dallas Dec. 16.

During the boys, 164- 81 loss, Jason Casper placed first in the 10U 100 individual medley, Ryan Walsh finished first in the 10U 50 freestyle, Derek Williams was first in the 10U 50 backstroke, Brody Goldberg placed first in the 8U 25 backstroke, the team of Williams, Casper, Judah Donnelly and Walsh finished first in the 10U 200 medley relay, and team of Goldberg, John Vachino, Adrian Azar and Anthony Hanyon was second in the 8U 100 freestyle relay/

During the girls 207-47 loss, Hadley Pallman placed first in the 8U 50 freestyle, Abby Brock finished first in the 14U 50 freestyle, the team of Katie Giermanski, Kara Rilstone, Natalia Matrone and Pallman was second in the 8U 100 medley relay, and Reese Azar, Giermanski, Matrone and Pallman were second in the 8U 100 freestyle relay.