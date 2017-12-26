Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Abington Gators fall to Dallas in youth swim meets

December 26th, 2017 11:14 am


S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Gators boys and girls youth swim teams lost their meets against Dallas Dec. 16.

During the boys, 164- 81 loss, Jason Casper placed first in the 10U 100 individual medley, Ryan Walsh finished first in the 10U 50 freestyle, Derek Williams was first in the 10U 50 backstroke, Brody Goldberg placed first in the 8U 25 backstroke, the team of Williams, Casper, Judah Donnelly and Walsh finished first in the 10U 200 medley relay, and team of Goldberg, John Vachino, Adrian Azar and Anthony Hanyon was second in the 8U 100 freestyle relay/

During the girls 207-47 loss, Hadley Pallman placed first in the 8U 50 freestyle, Abby Brock finished first in the 14U 50 freestyle, the team of Katie Giermanski, Kara Rilstone, Natalia Matrone and Pallman was second in the 8U 100 medley relay, and Reese Azar, Giermanski, Matrone and Pallman were second in the 8U 100 freestyle relay.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-Gators-logo-1.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2017 Abington Journal


570-587-1148
570-586-3980

Clarks Summit, PA 18411