HS SPORTS ROUNDUP: Abington Heights, Scranton Prep split swim meet

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Knights shut down Lions

Wyoming Seminary defeated Lackawanna Trail, 58-15, in a non-league game Dec. 19. Dimitri Gnall scored a game-high 17 points for Seminary. Josh Rzucidlo led Trail with five points.

Comets too much for Royals

Jackson Danzig scored a game-high 20 points to lead Abington Heights over Holy Redeemer, 55-26, in a non-league game Dec. 19. George Tinsley added 18 for the Comets and Nick Prociak scored 13 points for Redeemer.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets edge Cavaliers

Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 92-80, in a Lackawanna League meet Dec. 21. The team of Graham Jack, Brandon Klotz, William Tung and Sam Remus placed second and the team of Jon Yocum, Connor Ocwieja, Joey Lipkus and Carter Smith finished third in the 200 medley relay. John Frantz finished first and Brandon Beck was third in the 200 freestyle relay, Jarred Ocwieja placed second in the 100 individual medley, Jack Wasko was second and Cohen Hodge third in the 50 freestyle, Carter Smith placed first in the one-meter diving competition, Hodge was third in the 100 butterfly, J. Ocwieja finished second and Brandon Kelleher third in the 100 freestyle, Frantz was second and Sloan Seid third in the 500 freestyle, the team of J. Ocwieja, Beck, Hodge and Wasko placed first and Kelleher, Tung, Klotz and Yocum were second in the 200 freestyle relay, Jack finished second and Beck third in the 100 backstroke, Seid was third in the 100 breaststroke, the team of J. Ocwieja, Beck, Seid and Frantz finished second in the 400 freestyle relay and Remus, Jack, Kelleher and Tung were third.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Classics down Lady Comets

Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights, 116-64, in a Lackawanna League meet Dec. 21. The team of April Sokalsky, Abby Brock, Lauren Schofield and Sarah Bath finished third in the 200 medley relay, Sokalsky placed third in the 200 freestyle, Schofield finished first in the 200 individual medley, Brock was third in the 50 freestyle, Kyra Sladicki placed third in the 500 freestyle, Camille Marquardt finished first and Meghan Marion second in the one-meter dive, Schofield was first in the 100 butterfly, Sokalsky placed second in the 100 freestyle, Bath finished third in the 100 backstroke, Brock was third in the 100 breaststroke, the team of Brock, Sladicki, Elizabeth Rembecki and Peyton Gualtieri were second in the 200 freestyle relay, and Schofield, Gualtieri, Bath and Sokalsky were third in the 400 freestyle relay.

WRESTLING

Warriors top Comets

Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 52-12, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 match Dec. 20. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) won a 4-2 decision over Travis Norman, Jacob Rosenstein (145) won a 1-0 decision over Jack Dardia, Sam Northup (160) won a 4-2 decision over Tyler Riker and Christopher Langan (170) won a 10-9 decision over Jason Henderson for Abington Heights.