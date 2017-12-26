2017 a year full of individual, team accomplishments on the playing field

January

Keystone adds women’s golf

Keystone College announced the addition of women’s golf as a varsity sport beginning in the 2017-18 academic year. Women’s golf became the 21st varsity sport offering for Keystone’s athletic department. The Giants will practice and play home matches at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock and will compete as a NCAA Division III independent member in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Comets junior high wrestling team experiences success

The Abington Heights junior high wrestling team remained undefeated by winning all five matches to claim the Berwick Duals title Jan. 14. The Comets defeated Meyers, 85-6, Crestwood, 70-21, Berwick, 72-33, Wyoming Valley West, 82-12, and Hazleton Area, 46-22. The team also won the Lackawanna League championship in February.

February

Wrestling Club wins championship

The Summit Wrestling Club accomplished a milestone by claiming the Penn Elementary League Division 1 regular season championship for the first time in the team’s 42-year history. The team finished with a 15-1 regular season record.

Dana sets diving record

Abington Heights senior Sydney Dana set a new school record in the girls six-dive event with a score of 239.50, breaking the previous record of 236.45, during the Comets’ 116-65 win over Elk Lake Feb. 16.

Wrestlers advance to regionals

Four wrestlers from Abington Heights — Chris Langan, Owen Hivner, Adam Wellard and Logan Hivner — and one from Lackawanna Trail — Cullen Ratchford — advanced to the Northeast Regional tournaments.

March

Comets, Lady Comets basketball teams win district titles

Top-seeded Abington Heights defeated No. 3 seed West Scranton, 77-41, March 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena to win the District 2 Class 5A boys basketball title. It was the sixth consecutive District 2 crown for the Comets. The Comets defeated Lampeter-Strasburg and Martin Luther King in the PIAA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Archbishop Wood in the semifinals.

No. 6 seed Abington Heights defeated No. 1 seed Wyoming Valley West, 32-30, March 4 at Mohegan Sun Arena to win the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball title. The Lady Comets also topped No. 3 seed West Scranton and second-seeded Crestwood en route to their second straight district title before falling to New Oxford in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

Barrett named All-American

Abington Heights grad and current Penn State University student-athlete Tessa Barrett earned her second All-American honor when she finished fifth in the 5,000 meter run, with a time of 15:42.29, at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships March 10 in College Station, TX. She earned an All-American certificate in cross country last fall.

April

Comets reach tennis milestone

The Abington Heights boys tennis team earned its 100th consecutive Lackawanna League victory with a 5-0 win over Scranton April 3.

Girls lacrosse begins at Abington Heights

The Abington Heights girls lacrosse team played their first-ever game Wyoming Valley Conference game, a 9-4 loss to Wyoming Area, April 3 at Comets Stadium. The boys lacrosse team also competed at the varsity level for the first time this past season.

Powerlifting team win title

Abington Heights won the Varsity Raw Combined title during the 2017 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals March 29-April 2 at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center. Matt Devine placed first in the boys varsity raw 123-lb. wight class with a total of 865 pounds and Bodie LaCoe finished first in the boys junior varsity raw 114-lb. weight class with a total of 757 lbs.

Keystone cheer team named champs

The Keystone College cheerleading team won a national championship during the Reach the Beach All-Star and College National competition April 1-2 in Ocean City, Md.

Trail grad names coach at Pitt

Lackawanna Trail graduate Keith Gavin was formally introduced as the new head coach of the University of Pittsburgh’s wrestling team April 14.

May

Lady Comets win track title

The Abington Heights girls track and field team won the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships by 50 points over second place Wyoming Area May 16 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Lady Comets win subregional softball title

Top-seeded Abington Heights edged seventh-seeded Pittston Area, 2-1, in the District 2/11 Class 5A subregional softball championship May 30. The Lady Comets also beat Great Valley in the PIAA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Donegal in the quarterfinals.

Kinback wins gold

Lackawanna Trail senior Matt Kinback won gold medals in the high jump and 800-meter run during the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships May 17 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Silver lining

For the second consecutive year, Abington Heights junior Katie Dammer placed second in the Class 3A girls 1600-meter run during the PIAA Championships May 27 at Shippensburg University.

June

Marquardt excels in All-Star game

Abington Heights’ Emily Marquardt scored two goals to lead the East team to a 13-10 win over the West in the Wyoming Valley Conference Girls Lacrosse All-Star Game June 15 at Lake-Lehman High School.

July

Johnson named All-America

Clarks Summit resident Tucker Johnson, a student at Scranton Prep, was named as a 2017 Brine National High School Lacrosse All-American.

Stalica named to USA softball team

Lauren Stalica, a student at Abington Heights Middle School, was selected to the USSSA USA Elite Select Softball team. She was one of 13 players that represented the Northeast United States in Orlando, Fl. July 31-Aug. 5.

August

AH softball players named all-state

Six Abington Heights players — freshman Catherine Anne Kupinski, sophomore Nina Kozar and senior Alison Kane (first team); junior Meghan McGinley, junior Naudia Solan and freshman Mara Hamm (second team) — were named to 2017 Pennsylvania High School Coaches’ Association Class 5A All-State teams.

September

Repshis wins 100th game

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 21-7, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Sept. 9 as Joe Repshis earned his 100th career win at the school.

October

Lady Comets win XC title

Led by Katie Dammer’s first-place finish, the Abington Heights girls cross country team repeated as District 2 Class 3A champions Oct. 25 at Lakeland High School.

November

Dammer named All-State

AH’s Katie Dammer finished fourth in the PIAA Class 3A girls cross country race Nov. 4 and was named as a first-team, all-state selection by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Nov. 8.

December

Schofield breaks school record

Abington Heights freshman Lauren Schofield became the first girl in Abington Heights swimming history to break the one-minute mark in the 100 butterfly event. Her time of 59.84, during the Kinney Natatorium Invitational Dec. 16, surpassed the former mark of 1:01.44 set by Christine Decarlo more than 10 years ago.

Abington Heights freshman Lauren Schofield set a new school record in the 100 butterfly event during the Kinney Natatorium Invitational at Bucknell University Dec. 16. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-Swim-record.jpg

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com