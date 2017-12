Summit Wrestling Club wins two Penn League matches

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Summit Wrestling Club won two Penn League matches Dec. 17 at Abington Heights High School.

During a 70-30 win over Crestwood, Dane Malone (42 lbs.), Eddie Scavone (46), Alex Marchetti (50), Logan Seigle (58), Dominic Vergnetti (82), Gavin Kareha (86), Anthony Curra (91), Logan Fayocavitz (105) and Caleb Marzolino (115) won by pinfall. Dakota Sandy (54) won by a 16-6 major decision and JJ Beck (62) and JJ Gorrick (165) won by forfeit.

During an 87-15 win over Wyoming Valley West, Scavone, Sandy, Seigle, Brady Holmes (70), Rodman Azar (74), Ned Egan (78), Vergnetti, Kareha, Curra, Brian Heard (98), Fayocavitz and Marzolino won by pinfall. Malone won by a 12-9 decision, and JJ Beck and Connor Beck (66) won by forfeit.