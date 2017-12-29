Dunmore tops Abington Heights to win third consecutive Lynett tourney title

SCRANTON — Abington Heights had trouble controlling Dunmore center Victoria Toomey early and a poor shooting night proved to be costly for the Lady Comets.

Toomey, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, led Dunmore to a 45-29 win in the 15th annual Lynett Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament championship game Friday night at the Lackawanna College Student Union Gymnasium. The Lady Bucks have won three consecutive titles.

Toomey, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored eight points in the first quarter to help Dunmore build a 13-7 lead.

“I knew I had to take advantage of having a height advantage,” Toomey said. “My teammates work really hard to find me and put me in a good position to score.”

Abington Heights’ Hannah Kowalski, who was named to the All-Tournament team, scored five of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter.

Gianna Delfino, who filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, helped Dunmore (8-0) stretch its lead to 13 points at the half.

Delfino, Scranton’s Shelby Funchess and Scranton Prep’s Rachael Rose rounded out the All-Tournament team.

“I think we played really well,” Delfino said. “I just try my best to get as many rebounds as I can so we can get started in transition and get the ball down the court.”

Abington Heights shot 22.7 percent in the first half and 25 percent for the game.

“It just wasn’t working for us, offensively,” Abington Heights head coach Deanna Klingman said. “We didn’t have anybody that was on tonight and we couldn’t hit the open shot.”

Sharon Houlihan, who finished with seven points, hit a 3-pointer to cut Abington Heights’ deficit back to 10 with 4:32 left in the third, but Dunmore closed the quarter on a 5-2 run.

“We went to a zone (defense) in the second half and I thought we did a good job,” Klingman said. “They shot 1 for 11 on 3-pointers and that gave us a chance, but we didn’t take advantage.”

Abington Heights turned up its defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and forced Dunmore into four turnovers.

“We tried a press at the end and we picked up a couple steals,” Klingman said. “Our kids are going to work hard until the (final) buzzer and that’s all I expect from them. Some nights the ball goes in the basket, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Lisa Tallo scored five of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Dunmore close out the win.

Abington Heights (5-4) played in the tournament’s championship game for the first time since 2012.

“It was our goal to get here and take on the challenge,” Klingman said. “Now, we get to focus on league play.”

Abington Heights guard Sharon Houlihan grabs a rebound during the Lady Comets’ 45-29 loss to Dunmore. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-G-Hoops-Houlihan.jpg Abington Heights guard Sharon Houlihan grabs a rebound during the Lady Comets’ 45-29 loss to Dunmore. Bill Tarutis photos | For Abington Journal Abington Heights guard Hannah Kowalski drives to the basket against Dunmore’s Gianna Delfino during the Lynett championship game. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-G-Hoops-Kowalski.jpg Abington Heights guard Hannah Kowalski drives to the basket against Dunmore’s Gianna Delfino during the Lynett championship game. Bill Tarutis photos | For Abington Journal Abington Heights guard Clair Marion looks to make a pass as Dunmore’s Lisa Tallo defense during the Lynett title game. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-G-Hoops-Marion.jpg Abington Heights guard Clair Marion looks to make a pass as Dunmore’s Lisa Tallo defense during the Lynett title game. Bill Tarutis photos | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Erin Albright guards Dunmore’s Lisa Tallo during the Lynett championship game. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-G-Hoops-Albright.jpg Abington Heights’ Erin Albright guards Dunmore’s Lisa Tallo during the Lynett championship game. Bill Tarutis photos | For Abington Journal Abington Heights forward Cassie Ksiazek looks to make a pass during the Lynett championship game. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ABJ-AH-G-Hoops-Ksiazek.jpg Abington Heights forward Cassie Ksiazek looks to make a pass during the Lynett championship game. Bill Tarutis photos | For Abington Journal

