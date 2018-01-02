Late boxing trainer Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley honored in Scranton

The O’Malley Family, friends, and former boxers enjoyed a short program and plaque dedication at Weston Field to honor the memory of the late boxing trainer Paul “Hook” O’Malley, who succumbed to cancer on Sept. 25, 1992. O’Malley worked with the youth of the community for more than 45 years in the art of self-defense. He believed in the spiritual, emotional, and physical health of the youth in the community. O’Malley was a tough man with a generous nature and common bond with people from all walks of life. He trained boxers from all parts of Lackawanna County. From left, Matt O’Malley, James Connor, Korean War veteran; Patrick O’Malley, Vincent O’Malley, Gene Reed, boxing coach at the Irish Boxing Club and a former amateur and professional boxer of the late Paul “Hook” O’Malley; and Patrick O’Malley, II.

