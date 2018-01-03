HS SPORTS ROUNDUP: Comets, Lions wrestlers place in Tunkhannock tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL

Comets edge Cougars

George Tinsley scored 31 points to help lead Abington Heights over Harrisburg, 66-63, in a non-league game Dec. 27. Jackson Danzig added 20 for the Comets.

Tigers tame Lions

Tunkhannock defeated Lackawanna Trail, 65-29, in a non-league game Dec. 26. Tyler Faux led Tunkhannock with 17 points and Sean Harder added 11. Shawn Jones scored eight for the Lions.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets hold off Classics

Hannah Kowalski scored 15 points to lift Abington Heights past Scranton Prep, 36-34, in the Lynett Memorial Tournament opener Dec. 27. Hannah Hughes had eight points and three assists, and Clair Marion scored seven for the Lady Comets. Rachael Rose led Prep with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Lady Lions earn first win

Lexie Kwiatkowski scored 16 points to help Lackawanna Trail defeat Meyers, 43-36, in a non-league game Dec. 27. Rachael Beemer added 12 points, and Ally Decker and Laurelann Penn each scored seven for Trail.

WRESTLING

Comets, Lions participate in tourney

Abington Heights placed 17th and Lackawanna Trail was 24th out of 26 teams in the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. Abington Heights’ Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) finished fourth, Christopher Langan (170) placed sixth and Sam Northup (160) was seventh. Lackawanna Trail’s Owen Hivner (170) placed second.