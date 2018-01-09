Jobs

Zombies place second at Dick’s Sporting Goods Lacrosse Tournament of Champions

January 9th, 2018 2:26 pm

The Zombies lacrosse team placed second in the Tournament of Champions in Florida. From left, first row, are Aaron Caporuscio, coach; Brian Zabroski, coach; Greg Fisher, Scranton Prep; Trey Zabroski, Crestwood; Christian Motley, Dallas; Michael Starbuck, Dallas; David Lapinski, Dallas; TJ Herron, Dallas; John Betzko, Dallas; David DeSousa, Central Dauphin. Second row, Logan Finn, Wyoming Seminary; Anthony Caporuscio, Crestwood; Max Bartron, Wyoming Seminary; Donovan (Hunter) Landon, Dallas; Nick Ganter, Wyoming Seminary; Wyatt Malia, Crestwood; Dominic Deluca, Wyoming Area; Andrew Lehman, Wyoming Seminary; Jakob Switzer, Wyoming Area; Scott Starbuck, coach and Terry Herron, coach. Absent at the time of photo were Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep and TJ Kulak, Crestwood.
Submitted photo
TAMPA, FL — Zombies Lacrosse, a club team made up of high school players from NEPA, won championships in two of the three tournaments it attended this past summer, earning it a bid to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Tournament of Champions in Tampa, Florida Dec. 29-31.

The tournament was billed as the only true National Championship since teams have to win a championship at one of over 50 qualifying events held throughout the United States.

At the Tournament of Champions, the Zombies faced all-star teams from Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, as well as a few National All-Star teams that consist of players from throughout the United States.

The Zombies lost their first game to Nations United, one of the national all-star teams, but bounced back to win their next four games, earning them a three-seed in the Championship Playoff bracket.

They started with a first-round win, then went on to play an undefeated FCA National Team in the quarterfinals. The Zombies struck first, jumping out to early 4-0 lead, but the FCA team came back and gained a one-point advantage with just a few minutes left in regulation. With under two minutes left on the clock, the Zombies scored again, tying up the game and held off FCA during a man-down situation, sending the game into overtime. The Zombies secured the faceoff and scored quickly for a win which set up a rematch with the undefeated Nations United team in the championship game.

The Zombies scored first and played and entered halftime down by one goal, but the depth of Nations United proved to be a little too much and Zombies ended up earning the silver medal.

