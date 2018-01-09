Wyoming Seminary varsity hockey team wins Casey Classic championship

Wyoming Seminary’s varsity hockey team defeated Wyoming Area, 6-2, Dec. 30 to win the Casey Classic tournament. The team went undefeated throughout the tournament and won the Casey Classic for the first time in the school’s history. Trey Leo, KC Medico and Harrison Peairs were named to the all-tournament team. From left, first row, are Will Ziegler, Mountain Top; KC Medico, Forty Fort; Trey Leo, Shavertown. Second row, Harrison Peairs, Waverly; Ethan Decker, Wilkes-Barre; Tyler Shedlock, Mountain Top; Kameron Williams, Clarks Summit; Josh Danielowski, Archbald. Third row, coach Michael Dennis, Clarks Summit; Nikolai Stefanov, Honesdale; Jeffrey Hooper, Bear Creek; Tyler Kotowski, Jermyn; Jared Weisenberger, Mountain Top; and coach Jeff Weisenberger, Mountain Top.

