Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Jan. 17, 2018

8th annual Sandlot Winter Camps, open to boys and girls ages 6-18, beginning Jan. 27-28, at the Sandlot Baseball Academy, 337 E. Gibson St., Scranton, and running for six weeks. Boys ages 6-12: Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. and Sundays 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. Boys grades 6-12: Sundays noon to 2 p.m. Girls ages 6-18: Sundays 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost: $150.

Abington Heights Baseball Booster Club Designer Purse Bingo, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) Feb. 10 at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. Consolation prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle. Cash bar. Tickets: $25, order by calling 570-957-0583.

Fly Fishing and Wing Shooting Expo, Feb. 24-25 at Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. Fly fishing and sporting dog training demonstrations along with vendors and the new Youth Discovery Zone. Cost: $15 — discounts for veterans and children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Info: 215-317-0259.

Abington Heights Girls Lacrosse Booster Club Designer Purse Bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at The Marketplace at Steamtown. $25 for entry and 48 chances to win BINGO, four special purse BINGO tickets will be on sale for $5 and a 50/50 game for a special purse will be on sale for $5. There will also be a basket raffle, and pizza, pretzels and baked goods will be available for purchase. Info: girlslaxabington@gmail.com. Tickets: http://bit.ly/2mp1Hci.