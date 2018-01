Summit Wrestling Club wins three Penn League matches

DALLAS — The Summit Wrestling Club won three Penn League matches Jan. 14 at Dallas High School.

During Summit’s 96-6 win over Wilkes-Barre YMCA, Dane Malone (42 lbs), Eddie Scavone (46), Alex Marchetti (50), Dakota Sandy (54) and Brian Heard (98) won by pinfall. Ayla Seigle (58), JJ Beck (62), Connor Beck (66), Brady Holmes (70), William Cox (74), Rodman Azar (78), Gavin Kareha (86), Logan Fayocavitz (105), Austin Smith (115), Caleb Marzolino (130) and JJ Gorrick (165) won by forfeit.

During Summit’s 60-39 win over Hanover, Malone, Holmes, Dominic Vergnetti (82), Kareha, Heard and Fayocavitz won by pinfall. Marchetti and Sandy won by decision. Luke Evans (91), Smith and Marzolino won by forfeit.

During Summit’s 79-21 win over Back Mountain, Scavone, Marchetti, Sandy, Holmes, Vergnetti and Heard won by pinfall. Malone, Evans, Fayocavitz, Smith, Marzolino and Gorrick won by forfeit.