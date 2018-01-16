HS SPORTS ROUNDUP: Abington Heights girls, boys basketball teams earn win

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bucks blast Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 61-40, in a Lackawanna League Division 3-4 crossover game Jan. 12. Zac Cost scored 10 points to led the Lions and Nate Fangio led Dunmore with 21.

Comets coast past Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 56-38, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Jan. 10. George Tinsley and Jackson Danzig each scored 14 points for the Comets. Jack Nealon added nine for Abington Heights and Jaden Duplessis scored 13 for Valley View.

Lions top Eagles

Shawn Jones scored 27 points to lead Lackawanna Trail over Mountain View, 48-36, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 9. Mikey Schermerhorn and Alex Showalter each scored 12 for the Eagles.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets hold off Lady Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 44-36, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Jan. 11. Hannah Kowalski led Abington Heights with 13 points. Cassie Ksiazek scored 12 points, Sharon Houlihan scored seven, Erin Albright had six points and nine rebounds, and Clair Marion had six points and seven rebounds for the Lady Comets.

Lady Bucks cruise past Lady Lions

Dunmore defeated Lackawanna Trail, 74-34, in a Lackawanna League Division 3-4 crossover game Jan. 11. Laurelann Penn led Trail with 11 points and Allison Decker added 10. Kelly Quinn led Dunmore with 18 points, Victoria Toomey scored 14, Lisa Tallo added 13 and Alexis Chapman had 10 for the Lady Bucks.

Lady Foresters down Lady Lions

Forest City defeated Lackawanna Trail, 39-31, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 10. Allison Decker and Lexie Kwiatkowski each scored nine points for Trail.

BOYS SWIMMING

Warriors too much for Comets

Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 122-61, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 12. Jarred Ocwieja finished first in the 100 and 200 freestyle, John Frantz was second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Josh Przekop placed first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke, Carter Smith finished first in the one-meter dive. Abington Heights’ 200 medley relay team (John Graham, Sloan Seid, Cohen Hodge and Brandon Kelleher) placed third. The 200 freestyle relay team (Przekop, Ocwieja, Jack Wasko, Frantz) was second and the 400 freestyle relay team (Ocwieja, Wasko, Frantz, Przekop) finished second.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Warriors knock off Lady Comets

Delaware Valley defeated Abington Heights, 113-72, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 12. April Sokalsky placed second in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, Sarah Bath finished third in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley, Abby Brock was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke, Meghan Marion placed first in the one-meter dive, Lauren Schofield finished first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, and Peyton Gualtieri was third in the 100 breaststroke. Abington Heights’ 200 medley relay team (Lucy Earl, Samantha Wilkerson, Gualtieri, CC Donahoe) placed third, the 200 freestyle relay team (Sokalsky, Brock, Bath, Schofield) finished first, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Sokalsky, Brock, Bath, Schofield) was second.

WRESTLING

Comets go 2-1 at Trail Duals

Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 40-36, and Lackawanna Trail, 60-21, but lost to Mahanoy, 51-22, during the Trail Duals Jan. 14.

Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) won by major decision; Ty Wilmot (120), James Brown (138), Jacob Rosenstein (145) and R.J. Knott (285) won by pin; and Christopher Langan (170) and Seth Drake (182) won by forfeit against Prep.

Grogan, Keane Kiat (113), Wilmot, Brown, Scott Jacoby (152), Knott (220) and Tre Kerrigan won by forfeit. Rosenstein, Sam Northup (160) and Gavin Drake (195) won by pin against Trail.

Grogan (113), Wilmot and Rosenstein won by pin, and Brown won by major decision against Mahanoy.

Lions earn win during dual tourney

Lackawanna Trail defeated Mountain View, 42-9, but lost to Valley View, 36-33, Honesdale, 66-18, Montgomery, 37-24, and Abington Heights, 60-21, during the Trail Duals Jan. 14.

Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.), Dalton Klinges (132), David Klinges (182), Mark DeBree (195) and Jacob Wescott (220) won by forfeit. Cody Moyle (160) and Owen Hivner (170) won by pin against Mountain View.

Ratchford and Moyle won by pin, Dalton Klinges (138) won by decision and Trent Ashley (145), Hivner and David Klinges won by forfeit against Valley View.

Ratchford, Dalton Klinges (132) and Hivner won by pin against Honesdale.

Ashley (145) and Moyle won by forfeit, and David Klinges (170) and Hivner (182) won by pin against Montgomery.

Ratchford and Dalton Klinges (132) won by forfeit, Hivner (170) won by decision and David Klinges (182) won by pin against Abington Heights.

Comets overwhelm Trojans

Abington Heights defeated Greater Nanticoke, 46-16, in a non-league meet Jan. 10. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), James Brown (138), Jacob Rosenstein (145), Gavin Drake (195) and R.J. Knott (220) won by pin for the Comets. Ty Wilmot (120) and Seth Drake (182) won by forfeit, and Christopher Langan (170) won by major decision for Abington Heights.

Lions fall to Wildcats

Western Wayne defeated Lackawanna Trail, 57-18, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 meet Jan. 10. Owen Hivner (170 lbs.), David Klinges (182) and Mark DeBree (195) each won by forfeit for Trail.

Lions edge Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 36-33, in a Lackawanna League Division 2 meet Jan. 10. Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.) won by pin for the Lions. Ricky Davis (132), Owen Hivner (170), David Klinges (182), Mark DeBree (195) and Jacob Wescott (220) each won by forfeit.