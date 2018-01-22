Alley Cats Bowling League scores for the week of Jan. 9 and 16

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Jan. 16:

Team Standings: Panthers-9, Bobcats-8, Wildcats-8, Calicos-8, Lynx-5, Tigers-5, Siamese-3, Manx-2

High Individual Game: Anna Aten-170, Georgette Mecca-166, Pat Chipak-165

High Individual Series: Karron McGowan-444, Pat Chipak-434, Anna Aten-432

High Team Game: Panthers-676, Calicos-669, Bobcats-658

High Team Series: Wildcats-1872, Panthers-1863, Bobcats-1853

Below are the scores for the Alley Cats Bowling League for the week of Jan. 9:

Team Standings: Calicos-7, Bobcats-6, Panthers-6, Wildcats-5, Lynx-3, Siamese-2, Tigers-2, Manx-1

High Individual Game: Karron McGowan-180, Judy Wolfe-170, Pat Chipak-165

High Individual Series: Judy Wolfe-456, Anna Aten-449, Karron McGowan-439

High Team Game: Calicos-693, Lynx-666, Bobcats-663

High Team Series: Lynx-1951, Calicos-1932, Manx-1887