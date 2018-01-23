High School Sports Roundup: Lady Comets earn basketball wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Comets crush Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 59-33, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Jan. 22. Corey Perkins led the Comets with 18 points. Mike Malone had nine rebounds, and George Tinsley and Jackson Danzig each had six assists for Abington Heights.

Lions too much for Red Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 69-54, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 20. Shawn Jones scored 26 points and Josh Rzucidlo added 17 for Trail. Sam Cosmello led Blue Ridge with 18.

Sabers edge Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 50-48, in overtime, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 18. Shawn Jones led the Lions with 15 points and eight rebounds. Josh Rzucidlo had nine points, three assists and three steals, and Griffin Holmes added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for Trail. Mason Deakin had 20 points and six rebounds for the Sabers, including the basket that sent the game to overtime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Comets outlast Lady Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 42-38, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 game Jan. 22. Hannah Kowalski led the Lady Comets with 16 points. Erin Albright contributed eight rebounds, Cassie Ksiazek blocked six shots and Clair Marion had four steals for Abington Heights.

Lady Meteors clip Lady Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 36-30, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 22.

Lady Comets top Lady Hornets

Abington Heights defeated Honesdale, 51-32, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Jan. 19. Hannah Kowalski scored 22 points and had five steals for the Lady Comets. Rachel McDonald scored 11, Clair Marion had nine points and six rebounds, Cassie Ksiazek added seven points, six blocks and five rebounds, and Erin Albright had six rebounds for Abington Heights.

Lady Sabers down Lady Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 55-31, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Jan. 18.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets rout Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 121-42, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 18. John Frantz placed first in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Jarred Ocwieja finished second in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle, Jack Wasko was first in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, Brandon Kelleher placed second in the 200 individual medley, Josh Przekop finished first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle, Carter Smith was first in the one-meter dive, Sam Remus placed second in the 100 butterfly, Brandon Beck finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle, Sloan Seid was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke, John Graham placed first in the 100 backstroke and third in the 500 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team (Beck, Seid, Wasko, Przekop) placed first and the team of Graham, Connor Ocwieja, Jon Yocum and Remus was third, the 200 freestyle relay team (Jarred Ocwieja, Remus, Frantz, Przekop) finished first and the team of Ryan Flynn, Yocum, Adam Vale and Kelleher was third, the 400 freestyle relay team (Frantz, Beck, Wasko, Jarred Ocwieja) was first, the team of Kelleher, Graham, Joey Lipkus and Seid placed second and the team of Flynn, Vale, Nate Armstrong and Connor Ocwieja was third.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Comets knock off Lady Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 118-59, in a Lackawanna League meet Jan. 18. Sarah Bath placed first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 200 freestyle, Kyra Sladicki finished third in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Abby Brock was first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley, April Sokalsky placed first in the 50 and 500 freestyle, Camille Marquardt finished first in the one-meter dive and Meghan Marion was second, Lauren Schofield was first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Lucy Earl placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke, CC Donahoe finished third in the 100 butterfly, Peyton Gualtieri was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke, Elizabeth Rembecki placed second in the 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay team (Sokalsky, Gualtieri, Schofield, Brock) finished first and the team of Donahoe, Samantha Wilkerson, Earl and Sabriya Seid was third, the 200 freestyle relay team (Sokalsky, Brock, Bath, Schofield) was first and the team of Sladicki, Rembecki, Earl and Donahoe placed third, the 400 freestyle relay team (Bath, Gualtieri, Sladicki, Wilkerson) finished second and the team of Rembecki, Amanda Hazlett, Isabelle Bernard and Reilly Brown was third.

WRESTLING

Comets edge Buckhorns

Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 39-30, in a Lackawanna League Division 1 meet Jan. 20. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) and Tre Kerrigan (220) won by forfeit, Keane Kiat (113) won by decision, and Ty Wilmot (120), James Brown (138), Christopher Langan (170) and Aidan Price (182) won by pin.

Hornets hold off Comets

Honesdale defeated Abington Heights, 46-28, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover meet Jan. 19. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), James Brown (138) and Gavin Drake (195) won by pin for the Comets. Jacob Rosenstein (145) won by major decision, and Sam Northup (160) and Christopher Langan (170) won by decision.