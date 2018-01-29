Abington Journal sports calendar for the week of Jan. 31, 2018

Abington Heights Baseball Booster Club Designer Purse Bingo, 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) Feb. 10 at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. Consolation prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle. Cash bar. Tickets: $25, order by calling 570-957-0583.

Abington Heights Spring Sports Physicals, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the high school field house. Cost: $15. Paperwork is due Feb. 16 to participate in spring sports. Forms may be obtained in the middle school or high school offices, or online at http://bit.ly/2EkSPML.

Free Teens Fly Fishing School, every Saturday, for four weeks, starting Feb. 17, at the Scott Township Municipal Building. Classes: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For ages 14-18, no experience or equipment needed. The class qualifies for the Boy Scout Merit Badge and Girl Scout Stream Girl patch. Info: Charlie Charlesworth at 570-954-5042 or ffnepa@epix.net.

Fly Fishing and Wing Shooting Expo, Feb. 24-25 at Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. Fly fishing and sporting dog training demonstrations along with vendors and the new Youth Discovery Zone. Cost: $15 — discounts for veterans. No admission cost for children 12-years-old and younger. Info: 215-317-0259.

Abington Heights Girls Lacrosse Booster Club Designer Purse Bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at The Marketplace at Steamtown. $25 for entry and 48 chances to win, four special purse tickets will be on sale for $5 and tickets for a 50/50 game for a special purse will be on sale for $5. There will be a basket raffle, and pizza, pretzels and baked goods will be available for purchase. Info: girlslaxabington@gmail.com. Tickets: http://bit.ly/2mp1Hci.

17th annual J&B Sportsmen’s Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy. Cost: $10 (early bird 9-10 a.m.), $5 (general admission 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Free parking. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Items for sale will include fishing and hunting licenses, shell boxes, plugs, reels, fishing rods, and more. Info/register a table: 570-587-4427, 570-587-1302, bobkester57@gmail.com or jack.kester@odfl.com.