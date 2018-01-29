Abington Heights, North Pocono girls basketball teams to combat cancer

SCRANTON — The Abington Heights Lady Comets will travel to play the North Pocono Lady Trojans in the 10th annual Pink Game Thursday, Feb. 1.

The junior varsity girls basketball game will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:15 p.m. Prior to the varsity game, there will be a check presentation from the Abington Heights and North Pocono teams to The Foundation for Cancer Care. All proceeds will benefit the foundation in its efforts to provide financial assistance, free mammograms and breast cancer care to local women in the area without insurance or prohibitive insurance deductibles.

This past year, The Foundation for Cancer Care provided over 80 free mammograms and follow-up care with the proceeds from the 2017 Pink Game. Also, over the past 10 years, the foundation has been able to offer nutritional services, psychosocial counseling and financial support to numerous women with breast cancer.

According to Abington Heights head coach Deanna Klingman, the team recently raised approximately $3,000 for the foundation throught a free-throw shooting fundraiser.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep joined forces to raise funds, through the Pink Game, for the first eight years.

Klingman approached North Pocono head coach Corey Valvano about joining forces with the Lady Comets in the Pink Game when the two teams played last season.

Both teams will wear pink uniforms as they play to beat cancer – specifically breast cancer. All fans are encouraged to wear pink, and may purchase the official Pink Game 2018 long sleeve T-shirt for $20. For T-shirt orders, sponsorships, donations and event information, visit The Foundation for Cancer Care’s website.

The Foundation for Cancer Care, a resource for patients suffering from any type of cancer, assists with financial, physical and psychological needs including, but not limited to the following: art, exercise, physical therapy, cancer screening programs, child and adult care, community education programs, financial assistance, lectures and educational seminars, prosthetic devices, nutrition counseling, psychological counseling, social work, therapeutic assistance, transportation, and wigs.