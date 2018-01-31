HS Roundup: Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail wrestlers place in tourney

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warriors knock off Lions

Elk Lake defeated Lackawanna Trail, 57-47, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 25. Shawn Jones and Zach Stec each scored 12 points for the Lions. Hunter Bomboy scored 15 and Rierdan Reyan added 13 for Elk Lake.

Comets blast Buckhorns

Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 56-23, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover game Jan. 25. George Tinsley led the Comets with 24 points and Jackson Danzig added 20. Elijah Rosenthal had 13 for Wallenpaupack.

Comets crush Cougars

Abington Heights defeated Valley View, 57-38, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Jan. 23. George Tinsley led the Comets with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Nealon had five assists for Abington Heights.

Meteors top Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 67-52, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 23. Zach Stec led Trail with 22 points and Jacob Peck scored 22 for Montrose.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Classics edge Lady Comets

Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights, 58-51, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Jan. 29. Hannah Kowalski had 19 points and six assists for the Lady Comets. Cassie Ksiazek added 12 points, four assists and three blocks for Abington Heights.

Lady Invaders too much for Lady Lions

West Scranton defeated Lackawanna Trail, 49-24, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-4 crossover game Jan. 27. Cali Fauquier scored eight points and Lexie Kwiatkowski added seven for Trail. Tatum Repshis led West with 16 points and Nya Johnson scored eight.

Lady Warriors down Lady Lions

Elk Lake defeated Lackawanna Trail, 57-45, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Jan. 24. Cali Fauquier led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Ally Decker and Laurelann Penn each scored nine. Rose Warner led Elk Lake with 16 points. Tamara Voda and Eliza Bosscher each scored 14.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Abington Heights athletes compete at invitational

Katie Dammer placed first in the girls 3,000 meter run (10:10.91)at the Susquehanna Indoor High School Classic Jan. 28. Emma Marion finished third in the 3,000 meter run (11:44.59) and eighth in the one-mile run (5:52.28), Dani Beamish was seventh in the 400 meter dash (1:05.30), Calista Marzolino placed first in the high jump (5-04.00), second in the 60 meter hurdles (9.69), ninth in the shot put (27-02.00) and 10th in the long jump (14-07.50), and Abby Marion finished 17th in the one-mile run (6:03.05)

Kyle Burke placed first in the boys one-mile run (4:36.91), Ethan Mattox finished 15th in the 800 meter run (2:15.26), Damon Martin was 18th in the 800 meter run (2:18.62), Ryan Siebecker placed 19th in the 3,000 meter run (10:07.04), Stephen Haggerty finished 20th in the 3,000 meter run (10:14.27), Dan Uhranowski was 25th in the one-mile run (5:07.50), and Antonio Maletta placed 29th in the 400 meter dash (1:00.40).

WRESTLING

Comets, Lions compete in tourney

Abington Heights placed ninth and Lackawanna Trail finished 29th out of 32 teams in the Coal Cracker Tournament Jan. 26-27 at Panther Valley High School. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.) placed second for Abington Heights, Christopher Langan (170) finished fourth, and Jacob Rosenstein (138) and James Brown (145) each placed sixth. Owen Hivner (170) finished second for Lackawanna Trail.

Cavs hold off Lions

Scranton Prep defeated Lackawanna Trail, 45-27, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 meet Jan. 25. Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.), Trent Ashley (145), Owen Hivner (170) and David Klinges (182) won by pin, and Koyotie Vilchock (120) won by a 3-0 decision for the Lions.

Meterors down Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 43-20, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 meet Jan. 25. Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.) and Cody Moyle (160) won by pin, Dalton Klinges (138) won a 19-9 major decision and Owen Hivner (170) won a 9-0 major decision.

Hornets top Lions

Honesdale defeated Lackawanna Trail, 58-22, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 meet Jan. 23. Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.) won by pin, Owen Hivner (170) won by an 11-0 major decision, and Dalton Klinges (132) and Mark DeBree (195) won by forfeit for the Lions.

Lions too tough for Warriors

Lackawanna Trail defeated Elk Lake, 51-18, in a Lackawanna League Div. 2 meet Jan. 23. Owen Hivner (170 lbs.) and David Klinges (182) won by pin, Trent Ashley (145) won by a 9-4 decision, and Koyotie Vilchock (120), Cullen Ratchford (126), Ricky Davis (132), Dalton Klinges (138), Cody Moyle (152) and Bryce Van Fleet (220) won by forfeit for the Lions.