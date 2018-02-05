Lackawanna College basketball games to benefit local causes

SCRANTON — In the spirit of giving back to the community, Lackawanna College’s men’s and women’s and basketball teams are hosting two events in February that benefit local causes.

Proceeds from the women’s basketball game against Union County College Tuesday, Feb. 6 will support The Forever Sammi Foundation. Admission to this “Recovery Awareness Game” is free to the public, and donations to the foundation will be accepted. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and doors will open one hour prior to the game. The Lady Falcons will sell specially designed T-shirts for $10 in advance of the game from 11 a.. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Angeli Hall, as well as at the game.

The Forever Sammi Foundation seeks to provide support for individuals struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol so they may seek treatment and gain assistance as they re-enter society in their newfound sobriety. Marty and Stacy Henehan established the foundation in the name of their daughter Sammi after she lost her battle with addiction in 2016. The foundation’s mission aims to remove the stigma of talking about addiction so individuals and families dealing with these issues can openly find the help they need.

Attendees at the Recovery Awareness Game are encouraged to wear purple in support of the foundation. For more information about The Forever Sammi Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.foreversammi.org.

The Falcons will host a “Cancer Awareness Day” Feb. 17 during the basketball games against Manor College. Proceeds from the games will benefit Jalen Chandler, a South Scranton Intermediate School student-athlete who was recently diagnosed with myeloid leukemia.