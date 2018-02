The Double “R” Twirlettes will hold their annual twirl-a-thon to benefit St. Joseph’s Center from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 in the center court at the Viewmont Mall. The event is free and open to the public. Donations for St. Joseph’s Center will be accepted. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili. From left, first row, are Sara Swavola, Deztinylynn Moshier, Natalie Nareski. Second row, Madison Doyle, Jordan Gioupis and Morgan Tullio.

http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Twirl.jpg Submitted photo