Man on the street: ‘How do you stay warm in the winter?’

“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.”
Parker Cosklo
Greenfield Twp.
“I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.”
Amy Colley
Tunkhannock
“I stay by the wood stove.”
Grace Boecker
Tunkhannock
“I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “
Mary Boecker
Tunkhannock
“I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater).
Steve Colley
Tunkhannock
“Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.”
Ashley Kolodgie
Glenburn
“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.”
Parker Cosklo
Greenfield Twp.
“I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.”
Amy Colley
Tunkhannock
“I stay by the wood stove.”
Grace Boecker
Tunkhannock
“I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “
Mary Boecker
Tunkhannock
“I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater).
Steve Colley
Tunkhannock
“Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.”
Ashley Kolodgie
Glenburn