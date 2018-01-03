Jobs

Man on the street: ‘How do you stay warm in the winter?’

January 3rd, 2018 7:57 am

<p dir="ltr">“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.” <p dir="ltr">Parker Cosklo <p dir="ltr">Greenfield Twp.

“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.”

Parker Cosklo

Greenfield Twp.

<p dir="ltr">“I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.” <p dir="ltr">Amy Colley <p dir="ltr">Tunkhannock

“I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.”

Amy Colley

Tunkhannock

<p dir="ltr">“I stay by the wood stove.” <p dir="ltr">Grace Boecker <p dir="ltr">Tunkhannock

“I stay by the wood stove.”

Grace Boecker

Tunkhannock

<p dir="ltr">“I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “ <p dir="ltr">Mary Boecker <p dir="ltr">Tunkhannock

“I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “

Mary Boecker

Tunkhannock

<p dir="ltr">“I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater). <p dir="ltr">Steve Colley <p dir="ltr">Tunkhannock

“I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater).

Steve Colley

Tunkhannock

<p dir="ltr">“Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.” <p dir="ltr">Ashley Kolodgie <p dir="ltr">Glenburn

“Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.”

Ashley Kolodgie

Glenburn

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda

