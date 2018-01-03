Man on the street: ‘How do you stay warm in the winter?’

“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.”

Parker Cosklo

Greenfield Twp.

“I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.”

Amy Colley

Tunkhannock

“I stay by the wood stove.”

Grace Boecker

Tunkhannock

“I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “

Mary Boecker

Tunkhannock

“I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater).

Steve Colley

Tunkhannock

“Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.”

Ashley Kolodgie

Glenburn

“I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.” Parker Cosklo Greenfield Twp. http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS1.jpg “I sit by the fireplace with a warm blanket.” Parker Cosklo Greenfield Twp. “I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.” Amy Colley Tunkhannock http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS2.jpg “I go to Endless Mountains Hot Yoga at Shadowbrook Resort. It’s 105 degrees, which is lovely.” Amy Colley Tunkhannock “I stay by the wood stove.” Grace Boecker Tunkhannock http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS3.jpg “I stay by the wood stove.” Grace Boecker Tunkhannock “I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “ Mary Boecker Tunkhannock http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS4.jpg “I go to sleep with two blankets. I also wear layers of clothes every day. “ Mary Boecker Tunkhannock “I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater). Steve Colley Tunkhannock http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS5.jpg “I work here at the studio ( Dorothy Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater). Steve Colley Tunkhannock “Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.” Ashley Kolodgie Glenburn http://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MOS6.jpg “Hot chocolate and hot tea. My favorite flavor of tea is lemon.” Ashley Kolodgie Glenburn

Photos and answers compiled by Ben Freda