Actors Circle production continues through May 1

Two days before opening night, Eric Lutz told Cathy Rist Strauch nothing else would do. The “Steel Magnolias” set needed a black-and-white checkerboard square floor for Truvy’s beauty salon.

“It has that iconic look of a real salon,” said Lutz, director of an Actors Circle production about tough-but-tender Louisiana ladies who regularly gather at Truvy’s.

Strauch, a co-producer of the show, pointed out they were running out of time.

“I was apprehensive,” she said, “knowing it was an enormous task.”

But when the director offered to give the floor a checkerboard pattern himself, with a plan to start painting after a rehearsal that would end at 11 p.m., Strauch took pity.

“I couldn’t let him suffer,” she said, explaining how she and her daughter, Cecilia, devoted at least 12 daytime hours to the project on a recent Wednesday and Thursday.

With three hours to go before the 8 p.m. opening night on April 21, they put away their brushes, breathed a sigh of relief — and hoped the floor would dry quickly.

“It put us a little behind the 8-ball,” Lutz said. “But it turned out amazing.”

“It really does ‘pop,’ ” Strauch said of the updated set, adding “the show is phenomenal.”

Centered around a beauty shop where characters exchange confidences and build confidence with freshly coiffed hair, the group includes: Norine Maier as M’Lynn, and Jessica McGuigan as her daughter, Shelby; Jennifer Frey Abdalla as Truvy the hair stylist and Rachel Lucille Woodworth as her awkwardly shy assistant, Annelle; Kelly Kapacs as the curmudgeon ‘Ouiser, and Susan Parrick as her sweet friend Clairee.

Admitting most men can’t imagine the nuances of what might go on in a women’s salon, Lutz said a line in the play speaks to that.

“M’lynn says at one point her husband would never set foot inside the shop; he probably thinks (they’re) running around naked.”

Fans may remember the 1989 American film version of “Steel Magnolias,” which had a star-studded cast including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts.

While the movie had additional cast members, the stage version is smaller.

“There are only six people in the cast,” Lutz said. “So their bond is so important. And these six ladies are doing an amazing job. We’ve had four shows already and the audience gave a standing ovation each time.”

Strauch, who portrayed Truvy years ago in a previous production, said the painting project was worth the extra effort, though at one point she lost her balance while painting the edges and ended up sitting on the floor.

“I had my daughter pull me up carefully,” she said, noting she was glad she hadn’t smeared the paint on the floor, even if there was new paint on the seat of her painter’s pants.

Before Cathy and Cecilia Strauch added white squares to the black floor, stage manager David Alejandro Smith built the beauty parlor with help from Bob Nagurney and Lewis DeCerio, and Jeff Ginsberg, co-producer of the play, did the preliminary painting. In The Name of Hair Salon, Christian Bennett Hair and Act Out Theatre Group in Dunmore contributed various items that made the set look like a real beauty parlor.

The Actors Circle production of Robert Harling’s comedy/drama continues for one more week at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Show dates are 8 p.m. April 28 through April 30 and 2 p.m. May 1. Tickets are $12 general admission; $10 for seniors and $8 for students.

For reservations email to tickets@actorscircle.com, or call 570-342-9707.