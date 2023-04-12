So much is happening at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater as spring comes into full bloom.

Super Mario Bros Movie is filling up the Evans Theater, because adults and children have played the video game for several decades. Dietrich Theater Golden Days of Radio Players has begun rehearsals for their performance on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. and you are invited to experience radio entertainment in the 1940’s and 1950’s. As you enter the theater, you will be treated to art work by our own resident artists. A new exhibit is on the walls of the galleries, paintings by Amy Colley and sculptures by Steve Colley.

Spring Film Festival Opening Night is almost here and I just made my reservations. Have you made yours? Friday, April 21 is the date. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first of two movies starts at 7:00 p.m. The two movies are Moving On with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda and Women Talking, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards. The combination of acclaimed movies and delicious hors d’oeuvres from Tunkhannock’s finest eateries, wine and beer from Nimble Hill winery and brewery, dessert from T & C Grille/bakery 420, the chance to meet old friends and make new ones – all make this night filled with celebration and festivity. Make your reservations by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Only $40 per person for a beautiful night out.

I always think that the next Film Festival is the best one yet! And this Spring Film Festival is not an exception. Beginning April 21 through May 11 all 21 foreign and independent films will have multiple showings. To see them all check out www.dietrichtheater.com to see the schedule and synopses. If you are on our mailing list, your brochure will arrive soon.

I want to tell you about just a few of the films that my friends and I put on our must-see list after we saw the trailers on Preview Day last week. All That Breathes looks to be a little gem of a film that was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards. It is in Hindi and tells the tale of two brothers who fall in love with a bird, a black kite in one of the most populated cities, New Delhi. Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park takes us back to May 26, 1973. All Carole King fans will want to experience her artistry at her peak. Emily shows us how Emily Bronte may have been inspired to write Wuthering Heights. Roise and Frank shows how a dog can help Roise deal with the death of her husband, because Frank, her dog, seems to be a reincarnation of him. Next week I will tell you about some of the other 16 films.

Chris Norton and our friends at WVIA return on Wednesday, April 19 at 1:00 p.m. with Tom Jones – WVIA Sneak Preview. Come and see a preview of the PBS Masterpiece miniseries, coming soon. Call the number above for your free tickets. I can’t wait to see this new version, remembering so well the 1963 movie with Albert Finney. This PBS new version of the classic story of young love in the 18th century will be pure fun.

April is Poetry Month, so Open Mic at the Dietrich is featuring The Breaking Ground Poets on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. Come and experience the poetry of our young

poets with so much to say. If you want to share your talent before the feature, doors open at 6:30 p.m. to register.

When the 21 trailers ended at Preview Day, so many people stayed, finding old friends or new friends to talk about the films and which ones they wanted to see. Yes. There are so many reasons to want to talk about what you see or enjoy at the Dietrich. We invite all to come and discover the opportunities and camaraderie right here in downtown Tunkhannock.