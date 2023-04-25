The United States Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note will perform a free concert at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on June 26 at 7 p.m.

The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., it is one of six musical ensembles that form The U.S. Air Force Band. Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consists of 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist. Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the United States, deployments around the world, and local performances throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band concert is sponsored by LT Verrastro and supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The concert will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are free to the public and are required for admission. They can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Convenience charges may apply. For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2022-2023 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Dominick, Esq. and Chris Chermak. A special thank you to its media partners: Access NEPA, Allied Services, Audacy, Citizens’ Voice, Lamar Advertising, MAC Signs, The Times-Tribune and Times Shamrock Communications.

About the USAF Band’s Airmen of Note

Their commitment to musical excellence has earned the foremost jazz artists’ respect worldwide, leading to many collaborative performances and recordings with such luminaries as Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Williams, Sarah Vaughan, and Doc Severinsen. In 1990, the Airmen of Note established the Jazz Heritage Series, featuring the “Note” in concert with legendary icons of jazz. The series broadcasts to millions over National Public Radio, independent jazz radio stations, satellite radio services, and the internet. Additionally, the “Note” produces and delivers recorded music to millions of fans worldwide through hundreds of media outlets. One of the group’s holiday recordings, “Cool Yule,” reached #2 on the JazzWeek jazz chart.

As part of The U.S. Air Force Band, the Airmen of Note’s mission is to HONOR those who have served, INSPIRE American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and CONNECT with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. The excellence demonstrated by the Airmen of Note reflects the excellence displayed by all Airmen stationed worldwide, whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms enjoyed by citizens of the United States of America..